Volunteers sort toys donated to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles

Trucks full of donated toys made their way to the Paso Robles Event Center on Tuesday.

“Some of the things that I’ve opened I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so cool!' So I can just imagine a little kid open it and they’re like, ‘Wow,’” said Teresa Villard, the owner of MCV Wines and a volunteer with the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles.

The Toy Bank is preparing for its toy distribution on Sat. Dec. 10, 2022.

“We try to give a stuffed animal to all of our kids that are up to age six, and then if we have more we give them to the higher ages,” explained Amanda Bean, the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles’ Board Chair.

It all stays local. Donations will go to more than 450 families living in Paso Robles, Shandon, San Miguel, Bradley, and Heritage Ranch.

“We try to give every family a board game or activity to take home for their family to play. I’m sure you saw we have like book bundles, so we try to give each family at least one book.”

Volunteers will be hosting 30 families every 15 mins.

“Each child gets one gift that parents get to pick out from our table, and then we have a bike raffle,” Bean added.

The organization Coats for Kids will also be providing jackets to kids and adults.

Because it’s crunch time, the Toy Bank has between 100 and 200 volunteers coming in and out this week to separate the gifts

“We’re separating them by boy and girl and then by age group,” Villard said.

They are still collecting donations. Board games are always welcome.

“[Toys for] girls six to eight and nine to 12, and boys nine to 12, so like science kits, Lego kits, craft kits, slime is huge,” Bean suggested.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for their toy distribution, click here.