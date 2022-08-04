City of San Luis Obispo to hold webinar on affordable housing

Living in a place like San Luis Obispo comes with a lot of great perks but they sure aren’t free.

In an effort to make living here more attainable, the city is working alongside an affordable housing administrator to help bring more economical options to SLO.

By law, the definition of affordable housing means less than 30% of your income goes to housing. The numbers are based off of each county’s median income.

There are five levels of low-income housing available in the City of San Luis Obispo. Which you qualify for depends on a couple of factors.

"There’s really two main focuses to qualify for affordable housing. One is the income of the household and two is the number of people in the household," said Kyle Bell, City of San Luis Obispo Housing Coordinator.

The more people in the home, the higher the income allowed to qualify.

For a two-bedroom, two-person household, the dual salary is capped at $104,850.

The levels are broken up into extremely low, very low, low, median, and moderate.

"So to qualify as a four-person household, say for a very low-income category, the household income needs to be $54,700 a year," Bell said.

There are different options for different qualifications.

To check your household numbers and salary against the different tiers, the numbers are posted on the city’s website.

The City of San Luis Obispo will address affordable housing options in a free webinar this Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Click here to sign up.