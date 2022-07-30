City of San Luis Obispo to host webinar to discuss affordable rental housing

The City of San Luis Obispo and HouseKeys are working together to host a webinar to discuss affordable rental housing on August 4 from 6-8 p.m.

According to the City of SLO, the online webinar will cover the following topics:

How do I learn more about affordable housing rental opportunities in the city?

How do I apply for an affordable housing rental?

What documents do I need to provide?

Will I qualify for an affordable housing rental unit?

The free webinar is open to anyone looking for affordable rental housing.

For more information, visit this website.