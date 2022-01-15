Watch
Prince Andrew, accuser seek witnesses in sex abuse lawsuit

Steve Parsons/AP
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, April 11, 2021. Lawyers for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have filed their initial requests for witnesses in her lawsuit accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her at age 17. The prince has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations, telling the BBC in 2019 that sex with Giuffre “didn’t happen” and that he had “no recollection” of meeting her. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jan 15, 2022
LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have filed their initial requests for witnesses in her lawsuit accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her at age 17.

Recently released documents show that the prince’s legal team is seeking witness accounts from her husband, Robert Giuffre, and her psychologist, Judith Lightfoot, as part of the civil case filed in the U.S.

Giuffre’s lawyers, meanwhile, are seeking witness accounts from the prince’s former assistant and a woman who claims to have seen him at a London nightclub with her during the time in question.

The lawsuit moved closer to trial after a judge earlier this week refused Andrew’s request to have it dismissed.

The prince has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations.

