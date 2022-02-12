Watch
Putin, Biden conclude hourlong call on Ukraine crisis

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during a protest against the potential escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the U.S. announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 9:37 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 12:37:07-05

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have concluded a call to discuss the crisis in Ukraine as the White House says intelligence shows Russia could invade on short notice.

The White House says the call lasted 62-minutes. Biden planned once again to call on Putin to de-escalate and pull back the well over 100,000 Russia troops that have massed near Ukraine’s borders.

The White House says publicly that the U.S. does not know with certainty whether Putin is committed to an invasion.

Russia denies it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

