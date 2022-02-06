Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II remembered the past and sought to cement the future of the monarchy as the United Kingdom marked the 70th anniversary of her rule.

In remarks delivered in time for Sunday morning’s front pages, the monarch expressed a “sincere wish’’ that Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, should be known as “Queen Consort” when her son succeeds her as expected.

With those words, Elizabeth sought to answer once and for all questions about the status of Camilla, who was initially shunned by fans of the late Princess Diana, Charles’ first wife.

The monarch also remembered the death of her father, King George VI, which elevated her to the throne, and renewed her pledge to devote her life to the service of the U.K. and the Commonwealth.