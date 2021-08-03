Relive Simone Biles' Olympic beam routine in primetime

Note: If you somehow managed to stay off of social media and the internet today, there are Olympic spoilers ahead.

Simone Biles came back for one last performance in Tokyo — potentially her last Olympic routine ever — and will leave the Games with another individual medal on the balance beam.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, withdrew from the team competition after one rotation, citing mental health concerns, and subsequently sat out of the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor final. She was dealing with a case of the "twisties," a condition in which gymnasts feel a disconnect between their body and mind when performing twists.

USA Gymnastics maintained that she would be evaluated for a potential return to competition, however, and she did just that in her final chance. With a slightly modified routine, which let Biles avoid the twists in her signature dismount, she repeated as the Olympic bronze medalist.

Even if Biles hadn't returned, it would have been a big night for the United States.

Suni Lee — the individual all-around gold medalist — also competed on beam, looking for her fourth medal in Tokyo. Then, reigning men's all-around national champion Brody Malone competed on the high bar, his signature apparatus, challenging for a medal in an event that also included another stunning performance from the men's Olympic all-around gold medalist Hashimoto Daiki.

