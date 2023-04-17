Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Lompoc

The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.

The graveside services for Army Corporal, Carmen Carrillo, will be performed by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary after the burial on April 28.

Carrillo was a Lompoc resident and a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment and 2nd Infantry Division.

He was reported missing in action on May 17, 1951, at age 20, after a battle against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces in Gangwon Hongchun, Republic of Korea.

There is no record of his remains being recovered following the battle and he was never recorded as a prisoner of war.

The Army recorded his time of death on Dec. 31, 1953, without any evidence.

In January 1956, they determined his remains were non-recoverable.

The Ministry of National Defense Agency for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification recovered multiple sets of remains near Gangwon Hongchun in 2013.

The six sets of remains believed to be those of U.S. service members were transferred and buried in the United States.

The remains were disinterred on Sept. 22, 2021, and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for analysis.

The DPAA identified Carrillo’s remains on Feb 3, 2023, after they used dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

A rosette will be placed next to his name on the American Battle Monument Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu to indicate he's accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans are still unaccounted for from the Korean War.

More information can be found about Cpl. Carrillo here.

