Report: Jrue Holiday commits to play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday may finally be making his Olympic debut this summer.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Holiday has committed to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics beginning in July. If he makes the cut for Tokyo, this will be his first appearance at the Olympics.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1407418241585074176

Holiday, 31, is in the midst of his 12th season in the NBA. He and the Bucks just defeated the Brooklyn Nets in a seven-game series to advance to the NBA's conference finals.

An NBA All-Star in 2013, Holiday has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team twice, including this season. His reliable two-way play has been key as the Bucks hope chase an NBA title.

With Holiday committed, that brings the total up to nine players who reportedly plan to join Team USA for the Games. The eight other players committed to Team USA are Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, James Harden, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.