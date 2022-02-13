Report: U.S. men's hockey defenseman Jake Sanderson suffers injury

Team USA defenseman Jake Sanderson suffered an undisclosed injury during the team’s 4-2 win over Canada, according to Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman .

Sanderson, who just arrived in Beijing the day before the game due to COVID-19 protocols, is seeing doctors for more information, according to Friedman.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/FriedgeHNIC/status/1492550678346092560

It wasn’t immediately clear when Sanderson suffered the apparent injury. The fifth overall pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft played nearly 17 minutes in Team USA’s win and finished the game.

Sanderson tested positive for COVID-19 in Los Angeles where the team processed before traveling to China. He had to wait until testing negative for five consecutive days before joining his teammates and missed the first game, an 8-0 win over China.