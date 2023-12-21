Watch Now
Road closures: what you should know before leaving the house

Thursday morning road closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County
Posted at 5:24 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 08:24:50-05

Here are a list of road closures as of 5:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

In San Luis Obispo County:

In Santa Barbara County:

  • Solomon Rd. In Santa Maria
  • Black Rd. from Mahoney to Betteravia Rd.

These closures were all listed on the Caltrans website and provided through the CHP closures.

We will continue to update you with the latest road closures as this storm passes through out region.

Don't forget, if you see flooded waters - turn around, don't drown.

Stay safe out there Central Coast.

