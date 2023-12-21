Road closures: what you should know before leaving the house

Here are a list of road closures as of 5:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

In San Luis Obispo County:



Mountain Rd.

SR1 and 19th St.

Oso Flaco Rd.

In Santa Barbara County:

Solomon Rd. In Santa Maria

Black Rd. from Mahoney to Betteravia Rd.

These closures were all listed on the Caltrans website and provided through the CHP closures.

We will continue to update you with the latest road closures as this storm passes through out region.

Don't forget, if you see flooded waters - turn around, don't drown.

Stay safe out there Central Coast.