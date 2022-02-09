ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva tests positive for banned substance

ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance prior to attending the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, NBC Olympics confirmed, as reported by Mike Tirico on NBC's Olympic primetime show Wednesday.

The drug, Trimetazidine, is common for patients with angina (chronic chest pain). It allows the heart muscle to function more normally when lower levels of oxygen are delivered to it.

For sports, it means the athlete could potentially continue to perform at a higher heart rate for a longer period of time.

There has been no official adjudication at this point. It's still unknown if or how this will effect the results of the team event or Valieva's eligibility to compete in the individual competition, which begins Tuesday.

The ROC placed first in the figure skating team event with 74 total points. But the medal ceremony was delayed for unspecified "legal consultation." The United States placed second with 65 points. Japan finished third with 63 points and Canada landed just off the podium in fourth with 53 points.

"A situation arose at short notice that requires legal consultation," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told reporters, without providing any details on the nature of the ongoing consultation. "You can bet your bottom dollar we are doing everything that this situation can be resolved as soon as possible. I cannot give you any more details but we will do our level utmost."

He indicated that the ceremony would take place as soon as possible.

Valieva, 15, became the first woman to land a quad in her free skate performance when she completed a quadruple salchow during the team event on Feb. 6. She then landed a quadruple toeloop, winning the free skate by over 30 points with a score of 178.92.

Valieva is scheduled to compete in the women's singles competition beginning with the short program on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 5:00 a.m. ET, followed by the free skate on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 5:00 a.m. ET.