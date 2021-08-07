Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

ROC’s Maria Lasitskene scores gold medal with 2.04-meter high jump

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Mariya Lasitskene celebrates her gold medal win in the high jump final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
ROC’s Maria Lasitskene scores gold medal with 2.04-meter high jump
Posted at 3:47 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 10:14:58-04

EVENT RESULTS

Three-time world champion high jumper Maria Lasitskene shined in her Olympic debut on Saturday, winning a gold medal in the high jump final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. This marked the Russian Olympic Committee’s first gold in track and field events at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

It all came down to three competitors: the 28-year-old Russian, Australia’s Nicola McDermott and Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine. In two attempts at a height of 2.04 meters, Lasitskene, clinched gold, with McDermott and Mahuchikh taking silver and gold, respectively.

American Vashti Cunningham started the competition strong with three flawless jumps, however she could not pass the bar at 1.98 meters, tying for sixth overall.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today