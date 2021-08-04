Schnell, Young advance to women's 10m platform semifinal

Delaney Schnell already has one medal from Tokyo, and she's on the path to the podium once again after a solid performance in the preliminary round of the women's 10m platform diving competition.

The 22-year-old picked up a silver in the women's synchronized 10m platform competition with partner Jessica Parratto, and she proved in the individual competition that she's medal-worthy when diving alone as well. She easily advanced to the semifinals with a score of 360.75, which placed her in third behind China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan. Schnell's total was less than four points off Quan's second-place score, but both trail Chen by a considerable margin.

Katrina Young also booked her ticket to the semifinal, sneaking in by finishing in 17th. Only the top 18 advance, and it was Young's final dive that propelled her past multiple competitors who were all battling for the remaining semifinal spots. She completed 2.5 backward somersaults in the pike position with 1.5 twists and scored a 73.60, which tied for the third best score of the fifth round.

All of Schnell's dives scored in the top seven of each individual round. Her highest mark came in Round 3, when she earned a 77.55 on a back 3.5 tucked somersault. The score was the highest of the round.

If the women advance to the final round and finish in the top three, they will join Krysta Palmer, who became the first American woman to win an individual diving medal since the Sydney Games.

