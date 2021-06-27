Fraser-Pryce sizzles at Jamaican Olympic Trials; McLeod stunned
AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates after winning the Women's 100M final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 11:59:08-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.