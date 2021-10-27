Watch
Sheriff: Movie set showed 'some complacency' with weapons

Andres Leighton/AP
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, left, and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies exit the sheriff's office to address the media at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. New Mexico authorities said Wednesday they have recovered a lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used in the fatal movie-set shooting. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Oct 27, 2021
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Investigators say there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on a movie set where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer and wounded another person.

Speaking Wednesday at a news conference, they also said it’s too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza noted that 500 rounds of ammunition were found while searching the set of the Western “Rust.” They included a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and live rounds.

