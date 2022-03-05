Watch
News

Actions

Sheriff's Office: Stanford goalie Meyer death ruled suicide

Stanford Meyer Soccer
Jim Shorin/AP
In a photo provided by Stanford Athletics, Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer guards the goal against North Carolina in the NCAA soccer tournament championship match Dec. 8, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, had died. She was 22. The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major. (Jim Shorin/Stanford Athletics via AP)
Stanford Meyer Soccer
Posted at 9:44 AM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 12:44:58-05

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death.

The popular goalie who led the Cardinal to the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game was 22.

Stanford announced Tuesday that Meyer had died in her campus residence.

Her parents — Steve and Gina Meyer — went on NBC's "Today" show and discussed how potential disciplinary action by the school might have triggered something for their daughter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png