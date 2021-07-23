'Shirtless Tongan' Pita Taufatofua leads country during Parade of Nations

Pita Taufatofua, otherwise known simply as the 'Shirtless Tongan' by many after serving as Tonga's flagbearer at the Rio Olympics, led Tonga during the Parade of Nations once again for the Tokyo Olympics.

Taufatofua, 37, will be competing in taekwondo again for Tonga after competing in the Olympic taekwondo competition in 2016.

Pita Taufatofua leads Tonga during the Parade of Nations. HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Taufatofua also served as Tonga's flagbearer during the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018, when he competed in cross-country skiing.

This summer's Olympic taekwondo competition begins on Friday, July 23 and runs through Tuesday, July 27.