Shuster, Bowe to serve as Team USA flagbearers

Team USA curler John Shuster and speedskater Brittany Bowe will serve as flagbearers at the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Bowe takes the place of accomplished bobsled star and three-time medalist Elana Meyers Taylor, who revealed a positive COVID-19 test on the eve of the Games.

Bowe, 33, hails from Ocala, Florida, and has a bronze medal in her back pocket, entering the tournament in spectacular form.

The former Division I basketball point guard at Florida Atlantic is competing in her third Olympics, having set a variety of records during her 12-year career.

In his fifth Olympic Games, Shuster will carry the flag for the United States at the 2022 Opening Ceremony.

Shuster is the skip for the U.S. men’s curling team that won the gold medal at the 2018 Games and won bronze during the 2006 Games in Torino.

The 39-year-old Superior, Wisconsin, resident is the first curler to serve as an American flagbearer.

Meyers Taylor hopes to recover in time to challenge for gold, and recently celebrated the delivery of a bicycle to her room to help maintain her fitness.

