Sights and sounds of the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympics conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 20, and NBCOlympics.com is here with you watching the spectacles and statements in Beijing, China.

The Closing Ceremony will stream LIVE on Peacock on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, with a commentary-free feed featuring natural sound from inside the venue. It will also stream live on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports app, with authentication.

An NBC-produced show of the Closing Ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with that show also streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/TeamShuster/status/1495370839365074945

Also airing on NBC Sunday evening will be Olympic Gold, a one-hour retrospective on the defining moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics. It airs at 7 p.m. ET, one hour before the start of NBC's Closing Ceremony show.

The final NBC Daytime show of these Olympics also airs Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, featuring coverage of some of the final events of the Games.

Both Olympic Gold and NBC Daytime can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Who will light the cauldron? What other moments will steal the show? Follow along with our Live Blog below as we track every big moment of the Opening Ceremony as it unfolds in Beijing...

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Closing Ceremony Viewing Guide Event Time Where to watch Closing Ceremony (LIVE) Feb. 20, 7 a.m. ET Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app NBC Daytime show Feb. 20, 2 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app Olympic Gold Feb. 20, 7 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app Closing Ceremony (NBC) Feb. 20, 8 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app

LIVE UPDATES: Olympic microflame extinguished at Closing Ceremony

7:05am ET: Away we go! The flag of China is raised, Chinese president Xi Jinping Is front-and-center with IOC boss Thomas Bach, and wild visual include giant red ribbons flowing into the top of the stadium toward actors pushing little sleds around on the ice. You know, the usual stuff.

We also get a look at the Chinese Knot, a hopeful symbol of the nation's culture.

7:18am ET: The athletes are in the building, now all together as China's huge delegation brings up the rear, waving their nations flag just behind Sweden.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/TeamUSA/status/1495375135741657088

7:35am ET: How cool! Team USA's Jessie Diggins gets her medal in front of the entire stadium, as the women's 30km mass start was the final medal of the competition. Diggins is the first non-European athlete to win a medal in the event's history.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1495281881885069315

View social media post: https://twitter.com/TeamUSA/status/1495382845975531523

7:55am ET: It's a video montage and the song is from the pride of Hamilton, Ontario: The Arkells. "You Can Get It" blares over a video of diverse athletes from around the world.

8:10am ET: The Olympic flag is passed to from the mayor of Beijing to the mayor of Milan before two kids push a giant globe across a ice projected onto the stadium floor. Paris, France, has the next Summer Olympics in 2024 before the Winter Games heads to Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo.

8:25am ET: IOC president Thomas Bach with some pretty strong words, or at least implications, for a speech at a closing of the Games.

"You not only respected each other. You supported each other. You embraced each other, even if your countries are divided by conflict. You overcame these divisions, demonstrating that in this Olympic community we are all equal – regardless of what we look like, where we come from, or what we believe in.

"This unifying power of the Olympic Games is stronger than the forces that want to divide us: you give peace a chance. May the political leaders around the world be inspired by your example of solidarity and peace."

8:43am ET: Fireworks exploding in the distance! Temporary towers soar. Lots of them!

