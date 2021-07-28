Sinkovic brothers win gold in men's pair, dramatic finish in women's lightweight double sculls

Four epic rowing finals on Day 6, each race won by a different country.

It's the second Olympic gold for Croatia's Martin and Valent Sinkovic, brothers who finished first in men's pair. Romania's Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa took silver, while Denmark's Joachim Sutton and Frederic Vystavel won bronze.

The Croatian siblings previously won rowing gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics in men's double sculls. Their victory actually provides their third overall Olympic medal in just as many rowing disciplines, as they took silver in quadruple sculls at the 2012 London Olympics.

New Zealand's Grace Predergast and Kerri Growler won gold in women's pair, finishing ahead of Romanian silver medalists Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaya and Canadian bronze medalists Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens.

Ireland won its first gold medal in Olympic rowing with Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan's performance in lightweight men's double sculls; O'Donovan earned silver in the event at the Rio Games alongside his brother, Gary. German duo Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne took silver, while Italy's Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta scored bronze.

Concluding with perhaps the most dramatic race, Italians Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini pulled ahead with just moments to spare to take gold in the lightweight women's double sculls. They barely pulled ahead of French silver medalists Laura Tarantola and Claire Bove, as well as the Netherlands' bronze medalists Marieke Keijser and Ilse Paulis. The teams floated in the water for what seemed like an eternity -- but in reality, was only about a minute -- before receiving the results.

The American pair of Molly Reckford and Michelle Sechser finished 5th in the lightweight women's double scullls.