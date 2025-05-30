SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson will not seek re-election in 2026 after nearly 20 years in office

San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson announced on Thursday that he will not be seeking re-election in 2026.

The news came as Gibson was approaching two decades in the office.

He made the decision public in a newsletter where he addressed the reason for his departure:

"The short answer: 'It’s time.' I’ll have more to say about that in coming months."

Gibson did reveal that he will be moving on to pursue a new role in which he'll "be focusing on some specific public issues."

He emphasized that his transition out of office is an opportunity to introduce new leadership to the district.

Gibson ended his newsletter by thanking his constituents for their ongoing support.