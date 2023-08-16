Watch Now
News

Actions

SLOPD reminds hikers to leave their valuables at home amidst vehicle break-ins

There were two incidents of vehicles getting their windows smashed at the Bishop Peak trailhead on Highland Drive last week.
SLOPD, vehicle break-ins, August 2023
Courtesy / San Luis Obispo Police Department
SLOPD, vehicle break-ins, August 2023
Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 18:59:57-04

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is urging residents to leave their valuables at home when parking near trailheads.

"Help keep your property secure, leave your stuff at home," the San Luis Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Last week, there were two incidents of vehicles getting their windows smashed at the Bishop Peak trailhead on Highland Drive.

The individuals had their purses, laptops and wallets stolen.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg