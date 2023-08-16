SLOPD reminds hikers to leave their valuables at home amidst vehicle break-ins

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is urging residents to leave their valuables at home when parking near trailheads.
"Help keep your property secure, leave your stuff at home," the San Luis Police Department wrote on Twitter.
Last week, there were two incidents of vehicles getting their windows smashed at the Bishop Peak trailhead on Highland Drive.
The individuals had their purses, laptops and wallets stolen.
