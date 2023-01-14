SpaceX sets new Falcon 9 launch date

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, Jan. 19, for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This launch was originally set to take place on Monday, Jan. 9, but was canceled because of adverse storm conditions.

Due to unfavorable recovery weather conditions with 15+ foot waves in the Pacific Ocean, as well as high winds across Central and Southern California, we’re now targeting no earlier than Wednesday, January 18 for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink from California — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 13, 2023

Starlink provides broadband satellite internet for rural and remote communities.

After completing the satellite separation, Falcon 9 is planned to return to Earth and land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX is providing a live stream of the launch here.