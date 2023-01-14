Watch Now
SpaceX sets new Falcon 9 launch date

Posted at 5:35 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 20:38:17-05

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, Jan. 19, for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This launch was originally set to take place on Monday, Jan. 9, but was canceled because of adverse storm conditions.

Starlink provides broadband satellite internet for rural and remote communities.

After completing the satellite separation, Falcon 9 is planned to return to Earth and land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX is providing a live stream of the launch here.

