Swimming Day 3 roundup: Ledecky and Titmus clash in 400 free, Dressel leads Team USA

Action returns to the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Day 3 for the second batch of swimming finals. Medals are on the line in four events: the women's 100m butterfly, men's 100m breaststroke, women's 400m freestyle and men's 4x100m freestyle relay.

A matchup between Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus in the 400 free headlines the session, with the dominant Adam Peaty competing in his signature 100 breast and Caeleb Dressel getting his Tokyo Games started on the U.S. relay also adding to the night's intreague.

Women's 100m Butterfly - Final

In an absolute nail-biter, the top four swimmers finished within 0.14 seconds of each other as gold, silver and bronze were all decided right at the touch. 55.59 ended up as the gold medal-winning time.

Canada's Maggie MacNeil got her fingertips on the wall first, while China's Zhang Yufei just .05 behind for silver.

Australia's Emma McKeon got in one one-hundredth ahead of American Torri Huske to round out the podium.

Men's 200m freestyle - Semifinals

All three top seeded swimmers emerged from the second semifinal as Great Britain's Scott Duncan, American Kieran Smith and Danas Rapsys of Lithuania went 1-2-3.

Duncan set the pace at 1:44.60 headed into the final.

Women's 100m Breaststroke - semifinal

In a semifinal upset, Lilly King failed to win a heat in major competition for the first time in six years. South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker touched first in the second semifinal in 1:05.07 and will be the top seeded swimmer in Monday's final.

King said she had plenty more "left in the tank" for the final, and was undeterred after getting beat.

In the first semifinal, Lydia Jacoby, the other American, beat out her competitors, including Russian athlete Yulia Efimova.

Men's 100m breaststroke - final

Women's 400m freestyle - final

Men's 100m backstroke - semifinal

Women's 100m backstroke - semifinal

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay - final

