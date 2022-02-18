Swiss score 1-2 finish in men's ski cross for gold, silver

Teammates Ryan Regez and Alex Fiva finished one-two Friday in the men's ski cross big final to capture gold and silver for Switzerland, the nation's first title in the event since claiming its Olympic debut crown in 2010.

Reigning world champion Fiva, who clocked the fastest seed time, was out first over the wu-tangs, but Regez took over during the roller section and didn't look back, leading the tandem the rest of the way through the finish line.

Despite ranking 29th of 32 in seeding, ROC's Sergey Ridzik finished third to repeat his bronze from PyeongChang. Swede Erik Mobaerg, bronze medalist behind Fiva at the 2021 World Championships, missed the podium in fourth.

Fiva and Regez hugged it out afterward in celebration. Fiva, 36, is now the oldest Olympic medalist in freestyle skiing, surpassing Alla Tsuper of Belarus, the 2014 Sochi aerials gold medalist at 34.

Canada's Brady Leman, entering the Games as the defending gold medalist, took last in his semifinal and had to settle for a second-place finish in the small final following a few start gate malfunctions.

Tyler Wallasch, the only U.S. ski cross competitor sent to the 2022 Games, took last in the second eighth-final after seeding 24th in 1:13.55 to finish 28th overall.

