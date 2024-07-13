Takeaways from Wimbledon ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Another summer swing on grass courts has come to an end after the latest champions earned their new titles at the conclusion of Wimbledon at the All England Club. With the final Grand Slam complete before the 2024 Paris Olympic tennis tournament kicks off, here are four takeaways before the fight for Olympic gold begins.

Shock and surprise in the women’s draw

The women’s event at Wimbledon was full of surprise. After world No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from Wimbledon due to an injury, many saw easy sailings for other top women in the draw to make it to the final.

But the first round started with a big loss from defending champion Marketa Vondrousova. The No. 6 seed was bounced in straight-sets to unseeded Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain.

Vondrousova wasn’t the only leading lady to get ousted by an unseeded player. No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek, the 2024 French Open champion, was dismissed in the third round by Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 2 seed Coco Gauff was feeling red, white, and ultra blue after a fourth-round loss to compatriot and fellow U.S. Olympic tennis team member, Emma Navarro.

The eventual Wimbledon champion was Czech Barbora Krejcikova, seeded No. 31 of the 32 seeds at the tournament. Krejcikova is not without her own accolades – the world No. 25 had already won the 2021 French Open as an unseeded player, but even her success at the All England Club shocked her.

“Nobody believes that I got to the final. And I think nobody’s going to believe that I won Wimbledon,” Krejcikova said during her post-win interview. “I still cannot believe it. It’s unbelievable.”

The women’s Olympic tournament, set to start on July 27, will see a similar entry list as Wimbledon, as Sabalenka already announced she would not be competing in Paris.

Alcaraz ignited

With his second Wimbledon win and second Grand Slam title this year, Carlos Alcaraz is in fighting form heading into his Olympic debut.

Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the Wimbledon men’s final to secure his fourth overall Grand Slam title.

Djokovic and Alcaraz had met five times prior to the final, and with three wins to Alcaraz’s two in their meetups, Djokovic could have easily been the favorite.

But world No. 3 Alcaraz was firing on all cylinders and dominated the Serbian as he racked up 42 winners on his way to victory.

The Spaniard, who is set to play in the men’s singles event as well as men’s double event with two-time Olympic champion Rafael Nadal, is undoubtedly a favorite to capture gold, and his first Olympic medal in Paris.

Forza, Italia!

The All England Club could have been called the Total Italian Club at the Wimbledon fortnight this year, after three Italians made thrilling, deep runs in London.

On the men’s side, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner made it to the quarterfinals before being ousted by the No. 5 seed, Daniil Medvedev in a sensational five-set match.

But the deepest run by an Italian man at Wimbledon this year is an honor bestowed upon the No. 25 seed, Lorenzo Musetti.

The Italian said ciao to top American Taylor Fritz in a five-set quarterfinal, before falling to eventual runner up Djokovic in straight-sets in the semifinal.

Sinner’s and Musetti’s deep runs mark the first time in history that multiple Italian men have reached the last eight at Wimbledon, with Musetti becoming just the seventh Italian man in history to advance to the quarterfinals.

The most successful Italian at Wimbledon this year was No. 7 seed, Jasmine Paolini. Paolini debuted on the ITF circuit in 2011 and has spent over a decade collecting points and rising through the rankings. In 2019, she finally cracked the top 100, and in the years since, has seen a steady, if not slow, ascension. Before this year, the 28-year-old hadn’t successfully made it past the Round of 16 at any Grand Slam. But 2024 seems to be her year. In May, she was runner-up at the French Open, and just followed up that career-best at a slam at Wimbledon, where she lost to Krejcikova in the final.

Can Djokovic turn his game around?

As the all-time leader for Grand Slam titles in history, Djokovic already has a storied career. But the Serbian still lacks an Olympic gold medal in his trophy collection.

The Wimbledon men’s final saw the seven-time All England champion in less than stellar shape against Alcaraz. He lost in three sets, and now the pair, who have faced each other six times, are tied in wins – and losses – against one another. The tide for the top players may officially have turned, with the next generation cementing their spots in the top 10, while dismantling the older guard.

The Paris Games will be Djokovic’s fifth appearance – and potentially his last. At 37, he is on the back end of his career. His best Olympic appearance was during his debut in 2008, when he won a bronze medal. Since then, the Serbian has failed to win another medal, and time to do so is dwindling. Djokovic has a lot against him entering Paris. In June, he had knee surgery, and his display in the Wimbledon doesn’t reflect that of an Olympic champion. Can Djokovic turn his game around in time before he returns to the Olympic stage?

