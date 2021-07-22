Taylor Crabb to miss Tokyo Olympics, will be replaced by Tri Bourne

Taylor Crabb won't be making his Olympic debut in Tokyo after all.

Crabb, who was paired with Jake Gibb on one of the United States' two men's beach volleyball duos, announced via Instagram early Thursday morning that he will be unable to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. In his post, Crabb also announced that Tri Bourne would fill his spot alongside Gibb when the men's Olympic beach volleyball competition begins.

"I want Jake to play in his fourth Olympic games and I want him to bring home a medal," Crabb wrote. "Tri Bourne, an incredible athlete, person and close friend will be competing alongside Jake and filling my spot on Team USA."

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CRn1pNqg26Y/

Bourne, like Crabb, is also a Hawaii native and is set to appear in his first Olympics. The 32-year-old Bourne was most recently paired with Crabb's brother, Trevor, as they chased an Olympic berth in the lead-up to Tokyo.

Bourne and Gibb are scheduled to play their first match Sunday, July 25, against the Italian pairing of Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi.