Team USA falls in 3x3 basketball to host Japan

BOX SCORE

Team USA faced Japan in the final game of pool play on Tuesday. The host country pulled off the surprise upset winning 20-18 over the United States. Stefanie Dolson led the U.S. with seven points.

The Americans had a good start scoring the first five points of the game, but Japan found their deep ball and suck some timely free throws to go on a 10-3 run. The Americans could not find their 2-pt shooting going 0/5 in the game.

Japan took the lead with just over a minute to go. Then the U.S. had an ill-timed shot clock violation with just 13 seconds left on the clock. They did get the ball back for one last chance with .08 remaining on the clock but Kelsey's Plum shot was blocked.

While a disappointing loss for Kara Lawson's squad, the U.S. finished pool play leading the standings with six wins and one loss.

