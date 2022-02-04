Team USA gets pumped during Opening Ceremony

Let the Games begin! The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway following the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony. Whether it’s their first or fifth Olympics, the athletes of Team USA are ready to make their mark.

Hailey Langland, Sean Fitzsimons, Chris Corning, Red Gerard (Snowboarding)

Mirror selfies for the win. The snowboard slopestyle crew is ready to stomp their runs.

Jason Brown and Mariah Bell (Figure Skating)

Brown and Bell show off their gracefulness ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis (Snowboarding)

White and Jacobellis return with hopes to dominate their fifth Winter Olympics.

Becca Hamilton (Curling)

River Radamus (Alpine Skiing)

Elana Meyers Taylor (Bobsled)

Meyers Taylor cheers on her teammates in style while awaiting a negative COVID-19 test that will allow her to compete.

Hilary Knight, Megan Keller, Nicole Hensley, Alex Cavallini (Ice Hockey)

Maddie Mastro and Tessa Maud (Snowboarding)

Chris Plys, John Shuster, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, Colin Hufman (Curling)

Mikaela Shiffrin, Bryce Bennett, Travis Ganong (Alpine Skiing)

Shiffrin is back to make history at her third Olympics.

USA Curling

Team USA is ready to sweep the gold medals in curling. Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger are 2-2 in the mixed doubles event after stealing a win from Sweden on Friday.

The 2022 Winter Olympics can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.