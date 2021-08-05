Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Team USA's young Nevin Harrison surprises with canoe single 200m gold

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Team USA's Nevin Harrison wins gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Team USA's young Nevin Harrison surprises with canoe single 200m gold
Posted at 7:24 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 23:31:35-04

Finals in women's canoe single 200m, men's kayak single 200m, women's kayak single 500m and men's K-2 1000m from the Sea Forest Waterway at the Tokyo Olympics.

Men's K-1 200m Sprint Finals

RESULTS

A photo-finish final left Group A finalists lost in the water following a breathless race, excited and confused faces searching for definitive results after the eight kayakers crossed the finish line. When the smoke cleared, Hungary's Sandor Totka emerged victorious with a 35.035 finish. Italy's Manfredi Rizza scored silver with 35.080, and Great Britain's Liam Heath -- the Rio 2016 gold medalist who crushed the quarterfinals yesterday (with a faster time of 33.985 seconds) -- earned his second kayaking bronze with 35.202, having finished third in the K-2 200m event at London 2012.

Unfortunately, this discipline won't make an appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Women's C-1 200m Sprint

RESULTS

A new American champion in (atop?) the water!

Team USA's 19-year-old Nevin Harrison -- the youngest competitor in the final, who hails from Seattle -- won the first-ever women's C-1 200m in a blazing 45.932, the only racer to finish sub-46 seconds. The 2019 World Championships gold medalist won by more than a nose, defeating Canada's silver medalist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Ukraine's bronze medalist Liudmyla Luzan.

After her emotional victory, a tearful Harrison embraced her coaches. "You beast!" one of her teammates said, earning laughs. "An Olympic champion!"

Further canoe/kayak finals updates to come ...

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today