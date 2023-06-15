Templeton's Concert in the Park series began Wednesday night with the Joy Bonner Band

The 2023 Templeton concert series kicked off Wednesday night with the Joy Bonner Band.

Community members were out with their family and friends at the event with their low-back lawn chairs and blankets.

Paso Robles resident Jim Decker attended the event and said that “We like coming on the first event of the year to see who made it through the winter you know (smiles) a lot of old folks here, we’ve been coming here for about 20 years and every year we come here to try to make all of them”

The concert featured vendors with food and beverages that were available for purchase in the park.

Concerts in the Park will take place for free every Wednesday evening at Templeton Park starting Wednesday and wrapping up on August 23. There will be no concert on July 27.

Here is the lineup for the summer 2023 concert series:

June 21: Way Out West (Country & Rock)

June 28: The Jump Jax (R&B, Soul, Rockabilly & Jump Swing)

July 5: ghost/monster (Feel Good Rock N Roll)

July 12: Bad Obsession (Classic Rock & Country)

July 19: Unfinished With The Beatles (Beatles Tribute)

August 2: Garden Party (Classic Soft Rock)

August 9: Stellar Band (Classic Hits)

August 16: The Brass Factory (Dance, Pop, Funk, Motown, and R&B)

August 23: Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band (Classic Country & Old Time Rock N Roll)

People can attend future evenings of free musical entertainment from 6-8 p.m.