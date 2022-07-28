The new U.S. Postal stamps celebrate national marine sanctuaries

The U.S. Postal Service is set to release a new series of stamps in celebration of the 50th anniversary of America's national marine sanctuaries.

The new stamps include photographs taken by members of the public and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employees.

The 16 new stamps include a monk seal, sand tiger shark, humpback whale, and the Farallon Islands. A map of the National Marine Sanctuary System is printed on the back of the pane.

While the new series of stamps will be released on August 5, the National Marine Sanctuary System turns 50 on October 23, 2022.

The stamps come in sheets of 16 for $9.60 and pre-orders can be made online at usps.com/stamps [usps.com.