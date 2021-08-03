Thompson-Herah attains double-double, Thomas bronze in 200m

Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her Olympic 200m gold Tuesday, adding to her 100m title to achieve the elusive double-double and become the first woman to accomplish the feat in Games history.

The Jamaican won the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio Games and followed up with repeats in both events in Tokyo.

"It's been a rough week, I'm super tired, haven't slept after the 100m," she said after the race. "Honestly, I'm so tired, I'm so grateful. It's amazing."

American Gabby Thomas took bronze in 21.87 beating Thompson-Herah's countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was left off the podium.

Eighteen-year-old Christine Mboma of Namibia went from sixth to second in the last 20 meters to earn silver in 21.81.

Thompson-Herah's compatriot Usain Bolt completed a triple-triple in the two individual sprint events from Beijing to Rio.