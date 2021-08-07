Watch
Tokyo Olympics in review: All the best videos and stories from every sport

Posted at 3:15 PM, Aug 07, 2021
With thousands of events decided and hundreds medals awarded, the Tokyo Olympics provided indelible moments in every discipline.

Take a look back at the best videos and stories from each of the 41 sports...

ARCHERY -- South Korea nearly sweeps

ARTISTIC SWIMMING -- ROC and Romashina reign supreme, again

BADMINTON -- China dominates as upsets abound

BASEBALL -- The Diamond's Dramatic Return

BASKETBALL -- USA continues its hoops domination

BASKETBALL 3x3 -- USA, Latvia win inaugural golds

BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Youth, age served as USA, Norway take gold

BOXING -- USA falls just short of gold

CANOE/KAYAK -- Carrington paces paddlers, U.S. tallies first

CYCLING -- BMX freestyle debuts, Van Vleuten gets redemption

DIVING -- China nearly sweeps, U.S. bags trio of medals

EQUESTRIAN -- Droughts end, records fall

FENCING -- ROC claims most medals as new faces ascend the podium

FIELD HOCKEY -- Netherlands, Belgium win gold

GOLF -- Schauffele, Norda sweep for USA

GYMNASTICS -- Biles inspires, new stars are born

HANDBALL -- France does the double

JUDO -- Japan dominates at legendary Nippon Budokan

KARATE -- Sport debuts with high volume, energy

MODERN PENTATHLON -- Great Britain rules evolving sport

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS -- Dramatic finish sees end of Russian reign

ROWING -- Canadians and Kiwi's shine, Sinkovic's float

RUGBY -- Powerhouses New Zealand, Fiji win gold

SAILING -- British, Australian sailors cruise

SHOOTING -- A shot at gender equity benefits USA

SKATEBOARDING -- Japan dominates but youth, camaraderie reign supreme

SOCCER -- USWNT recovers for bronze, Brazil strikes gold again

SOFTBALL -- Japan tops USA for gold ... just like last time

SPORT CLIMBING -- Coleman ascends to the podium, Garnbret tops the competition

SURFING -- Moore, Ferreira score debut golds for USA, Brazil

SWIMMING -- USA, Australia pace the pool; legacies cemented for Ledecky, Dressel

TABLE TENNIS -- China grows gold collection

TAEKWONDO -- Zolotic is golden in Olympic debut

TENNIS -- Biggest names bounced early

TRACK & FIELD -- Felix wins medal No. 11, 400m hurdles records obliterated

TRAMPOLINE -- Defending champions dethroned

TRIATHLON -- A year of triathlon firsts

VOLLEYBALL -- French men, U.S. women make history

WATER POLO -- Team USA three-peats, a second straight gold for Serbia

WEIGHTLIFTING -- Record lifts, rare U.S. success

WRESTLING -- USA flips the script, tops medal table

