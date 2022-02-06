Watch
News

Actions

Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'

items.[0].image.alt
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Local residents attend an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!" close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Russia has denied any plans of attacking Ukraine, but urged the U.S. and its allies to provide a binding pledge that they won't accept Ukraine into NATO, won't deploy offensive weapons, and will roll back NATO deployments to Eastern Europe. Washington and NATO have rejected the demands. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine Tensions
Posted at 9:37 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 12:37:36-05

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Russia could invade Ukraine “any day," launching a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost."

The senior adviser to President Joe Biden offered the stark warning Sunday, the day after U.S. officials confirmed that Russia has assembled at least 70% of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, elite U.S troops and equipment landed in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

The troops are part of a deployment ordered by Biden to show the U.S. commitment to eastern flank NATO allies.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png