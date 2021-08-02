Track & Field Day 5: At last, Warholm, Benjamin clash for gold

Day 5 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Tuesday in Japan, or Monday night into Tuesday morning stateside.

There are finals in the men's 400m hurdles, women's 200m, women's 800m, women's hammer, men's pole vault and women's long jump.

Other notable events include: men's 200m semifinals and first round, other first rounds in the men's 110m hurdles, women's 400m and men's 1500m, and more.

Men's Triple Jump

Qualifying (8:00pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

American Will Claye and Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango (Group A), and Portugal's Pedro Pichardo (Group B) get going in triple jump qualifying.

Absent from the field is two-time defending Olympic and three-time reigning world champion Christian Taylor of the U.S., who ruptured his Achilles earlier in the year.

Men's 1500m

1st Round (8:05pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

American Cole Hocker, Australia's Olli Hoare, reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya and Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera (H1); defending Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz of the U.S. and Kenya's Abel Kipsang (H2); and Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (H3) get going in the 1500m first round.

Women's Javelin

Qualifying (8:20pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

China's Lyu Huihui and Poland's Maria Andrejczyk (Group A), and Germany's Christin Hussong and American Maggie Malone (Group B) get going in javelin qualifying.

Women's 400m

1st Round (8:45pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

Americans Quanera Hayes (H2) and Allyson Felix (H3), and Jamaica's Stephanie Ann McPherson (H5) get going in the 400m first round.

Defending Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas is entered in heat one despite previously stating she would not attempt the double due to schedule difficulty and focus on the 200m.

Women's Long Jump

Final (9:50pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

Reigning world champ Malaika Mihambo of Germany attempts to claim Olympic gold, contending with Americans Brittany Reese, the 2012 gold and 2016 silver Olympic medalist, and Tara Davis, the NCAA champion.

Men's 200m

1st Round (10:05pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

Canada's Andre De Grasse (H3), American Erriyon Knighton (H4), Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh (H5), American Kenny Bednarek (H6) and reigning world champion Noah Lyles of the U.S. (H7) get going in the 200m first round.

Men's 400m Hurdles

Final (11:20pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

World record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway, American Rai Benjamin and Qatar's Abderrahman Samba face off in one of the most highly anticipated Olympic track and field events of all time.

Info on the later session will be available before it begins. Check the startlists on the Results page.