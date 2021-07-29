Watch
United States secures quarterfinal spot with women's rugby win vs. Japan

The United States advanced to the women's rugby quarterfinals on the first day of competition.
Posted at 3:38 AM, Jul 29, 2021
Americans move on

The United States guaranteed itself a spot in the quarterfinals of the Olympic women's rugby tournament, beating Japan 17-7 in the second of three pool play matches.

Tries from Illona MaherJordan Gray-Matyas and Ariana Ramsey, along with stifling U.S. defense, kept the Americans' medal hopes very much on track with a 2-0 record.

Japan was unable to muster any kind of offense against the 2019 world runner-ups when it mattered, managing only a consolation try as time expired.

With the win, the U.S. is assured of a top-two position in Pool C, and can win the pool with a victory over Rio 2016 gold medalists Australia in the final pool play match Friday.

Australia handled its business against China, 26-10, to also move to 2-0.

New Zealand charges late to down Brits

The top two contenders in Pool A met in what proved to be the the match of the day as New Zealand, through a last-second try by Michaela Blyde, completed a two-score comeback to down Great Britain 26-21.

New Zealand secured its path forward while Great Britain winds up in a tie for second in the pool with ROC.

Fiji and France notched Group B wins in the day's second session to set themselves up for advancement.

