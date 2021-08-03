Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

U.S. featherweight Duke Ragan boxes into finals

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
U.S. featherweight Duke Ragan boxes into finals
Posted at 8:13 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 23:45:12-04

MATCH STATS

American featherweight (125 lbs.) Duke Ragan maintained a slight edge  throughout his semifinals match against Samuel Takyi of Ghana of Tuesday, scoring a 4-1 victory that ensures he'll fly home with gold or silver from the Tokyo Olympics.

An Ohio native who stands 5-foot-5, Ragan won  the first of five rounds against Takyi, 30-27 -- the most lopsided round of the bout. Takyi hung tough throughout, dropping all three middle rounds by a mere point at Kokugikan Arena. 

Takyi won the fifth round by a point, too little and too late.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today