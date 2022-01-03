Watch
U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV and Streaming Schedule

Learn how to watch the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jan 03, 2022
HOW TO WATCH THE 2022 U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Team USA's last major figure skating competition ahead of the upcoming Winter Games, begin this Monday and last through Sunday. A committee will then name 16 athletes to the Olympic team no later than Monday, January 10th. All the action from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee can be seen live on either USA Network or NBC and streamed live on NBCOlympics.com.

HOW TO WATCH

Date Event Time (ET), Network, Link
Thursday, Jan. 6 Pairs’ Short 5-7p, USA, STREAM LINK
Thursday, Jan. 6 Women’s Short 8:30-10:30p, USA, STREAM LINK
Friday, Jan. 7 Rhythm Dance 4-6p, USA, STREAM LINK
Friday, Jan. 7 Women’s Free 8-11p, NBC, STREAM LINK
Saturday, Jan. 8 Men’s Short 4-6p, NBC, STREAM LINK
Saturday, Jan. 8 Pairs’ Free & Free Dance 7-10p, USA, STREAM LINK
Sunday, Jan. 9 Men’s Free 2-4p, NBC, STREAM LINK

Peacock will also stream coverage of every skate throughout the 2021-22 season.

The ​​​U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team will be announced on or before Jan. 10, 2022. Learn more about which athletes will compete and who to watch in our below preview.

