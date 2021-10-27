U.S. Mixed Doubles Curling Trials Day 2: Anderson/Dropkin defeat pair of 2018 Olympians

Draw 3

Draw 3 of the U.S. Mixed Doubles Curling Trials saw the duo of Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo taking on Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin. Polo and Peterson both represented the U.S. in PyeongChang with Polo bringing home a gold medal in the men's curling competition.

Despite Peterson/Polo's Olympic experience, though, it was Anderson/Dropkin who earned the 7-6 win with an impressive comeback in the game's final end. Down two points on the last shot of the end, Anderson forced three of Peterson/Polo's stones out of the house to earn a three-point shot for the victory. This was Anderson/Dropkin's first win of the competition after starting off 0-2.

Draw 4

Monica Walker and Alex Leichter took on Aileen Geving and Luc Violette in a game that went all the way down to the wire. Both duos were neck and neck all the way through the final end, when Walker broke the 5-5 tie on the final throw to earn Walker/Leichter their first win of the competition.

With their win, each duo competing at the Trials have all won at least one game.

Draw 5

In the final featured game of the day, Jamie Sinclair and Rich Ruohonen faced off against Madison Bear and Andrew Stopera. Bear/Stopera entered the contest with just one victory under their belt at the Trials with hopes of doubling their win total.

They did just that, but their second win didn't come easy.

After Bear/Stopera missed on a shot that would have won them the game in the final frame, the two pairings went to an extra end to settle things. In the extra end, Bear's final shot ended up paying off as she knocked Sinclair/Ruohonen's lone stone out of the house to seal the victory.

After Day 2, the duo of Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys lead the pack with a 4-1 record through five games. They're the only team with more than three wins thus far.

You can find the full scores from Day 2 of the U.S. Mixed Team Curling Trials here, and standings can be found here.