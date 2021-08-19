Watch
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. The Biden administration proposed Wednesday, Aug. 18, to change the way asylum claims are handled, aiming to cut a huge backlog of cases from the Southwest border that has resulted in people waiting years to find out if they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
Asylum Backlog
Posted at 8:51 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 23:51:05-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing changing how asylum claims are handled.

The aim is to reduce the backlog of cases from the U.S.-Mexico border that's left people waiting years to find out whether they'll be allowed to stay in America.

Under the proposal, routine asylum cases no longer would automatically be referred to the overwhelmed immigration court system managed by the Justice Department.

Instead, they'd be handled by asylum officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

That's seen as a way to help people with legitimate claims for protection while allowing officials to more quickly deal with people who don't qualify for asylum or are taking advantage of the long delay to stay in the United States.

