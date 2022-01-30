Watch
US: Russia to face pressure at UN over Ukraine crisis

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to reporters during a news conference at United Nations headquarters on March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 30, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has vowed that the U.N. Security Council will press Russia hard in a Monday session to discuss Russia’s massing of troops near Ukraine and rising fears that Moscow is planning an invasion.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on ABC's “This Week” on Sunday: “Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves.”

Russia’s massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade.

U.S. lawmakers said they were nearing agreement on what one called “the mother of all sanctions.”

