U.S. suffers first women's curling loss to Great Britain

Team USA suffered its first women's curling loss at the 2022 Winter Olympics Saturday, falling to Great Britain 10-5 in nine ends.

Great Britain jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after scoring two in the first and stealing two more in the second.

The U.S. tried to make a comeback from there, but would never get closer than one.

Tabitha Peterson’s U.S. team entered the game with a 3-0 record and at the top of the women’s curling standings.

Great Britain draws even with the win, 2-2, still sitting sixth in the standings.

The U.S. blanked the third end and started their comeback in the fourth, getting two on a draw shot by Peterson that went around a GBR stone in the 4-foot.

Another double takeout by Peterson put two more on the board for the U.S. and again cut GBR’s lead to one, 5-4, heading into the seventh.

With an easy draw on the last throw, Great Britain finished the ninth with three more points, prompting the U.S. team to concede the final end and the game.

Great Britain will be back on the ice for Session 6 Sunday at 1:05 a.m. ET. The U.S. (3-1) will face Sweden at the same time.

