USA vs. Finland: LIVE score, updates, highlights in 2022 Olympic Women's Hockey

The United States women's hockey team is just one win away from returning to the gold medal game after winning the title in PyeongChang, but to get there, they need to go through a tough Finnish team hungry for revenge. The U.S. not only beat Finland in their first game of this year's tournament, but also in PyeongChang's semifinals. Finland certainly hasn't forgotten about either loss, and one would imagine they'll be bringing their A-game Monday morning.

SECOND PERIOD

0:00 - Second period is under way with the U.S. and Finland tied 0-0. The Finns came close to opening the scoring but Alex Cavallini said no.

0:10 - Reminder that the winner of this game will face Canada for gold Wednesday night at 11:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The loser will play for bronze against Switzerland Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

2:12 - Sustained pressure by the U.S. in the Finnish zone ends up with the Americans taking the first five shots of the period and drawing a power play early in this second period.

3:39 - GOAL! USA 1-0. Cayla Barnes gets the power play goal to give the Americans the first lead of the game. After some good puck movement, the U.S. gets the puck down low to Hilary Knight who then feeds Barnes in front for the first goal. The U.S. is now 6-for-25 on the power play in the tournament, scoring with the advantage in each of their six games.

4:32 - That was Barnes' first-ever Olympic goal. Meanwhile, Knight's assist ties her with Natalie Darwitz for second place on the all-time U.S. scoring list (25 Olympic points). Jenny Potter remains on top with 32 Olympic points.

5:39 - Power play coming up for Finland. Dani Cameranesi takes an illegal hit penalty. The Finns are 7-for-19 on the power play in these Olympics.

10:00 - The U.S. holds on to a 1-0 lead midway through the game and a 25-6 advantage in shots.

16:23 - Finland gets a good chance from Noora Tulus but again, Alex Cavallini is strong in net.

18:53 - GOAL! USA 2-0. Hilary Knight contribute again, this time to extend the U.S. lead. Kendall Coyne Schofield won a loose puck behind the Finland net, fed Savannah Harmon at the top of the face-off circle. Her shot was blocked in front, but Knight pounced on the puck wristed one past Finnish goalie Anni Keisala.

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 - Puck is dropped in Wukesong Sports Centre! The U.S. is rocking their navy sweaters, and the Finns are wearing white. The Americans may have taken down Finland in their first game of the tournament, but the Finns probably won't make things very easy on them this time around.

6:24 - Good pace to the game so far, but no high-danger scoring chances for either team. Both teams feeling each other out in the early stage of the tilt.

9:00 - Amanda Kessel gets the first quality scoring chance of the game with a breakaway, but she's denied by Finnish goaltender Anni Keisala.

11:37 - Another good scoring chance for the Americans. They're starting to heat up in the offensive zone after being oddly quiet to start the game. Kelly Panek with the opportunity from in close.

16:40 - She couldn't get a quality chance on net, but it really needs to be mentioned just how fast Kendall Coyne Schofield is. She can absolutely fly. Obviously. Dangerous every time she touches the puck.

19:25 - Alex Cavallini with back-to-back miraculous pad saves. What an effort to keep it scoreless. Mercy. A goal there would've been enormous for the Finns, but Cavallini came up clutch. Early candidate for play of the game.

20:00 - First period comes to a close, and the U.S. is lucky the game's still scoreless. Americans lead in shots 12-6.