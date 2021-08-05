USA's Cory Juneau among eight to qualify for men's skateboard park final

RESULTS

The preliminary round of the men's skateboarding park competition at the Tokyo Olympics wrapped up Thursday, with American 21-year-old San Diego native Cory Juneau among eight skaters moving on and securing the right to skate for the event's first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Juneau, a bronze medalist the the 2017 X Games, qualified eighth.

The top qualifier was Brazil's Luiz Francisco, a 21-year-old who won silver at the 2019 World Skate Championships.

The men's final is set to take place at 11:30 p.m. ET. (LIVE STREAM)