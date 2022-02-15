In The Village: Team USA freeskiers x's 3 join the podcast

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team USA freeskiers Nick Goepper, Mac Forehand, and Colby Stevenson are next to join the show.

The gents have survived their burning hot floor, stolen bicycles, and ferocious pin traders to join In The Village.

