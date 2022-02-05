Wallberg upsets Kingsbury for moguls gold, USA's Page 5th

Sweden's Walter Wallberg spoiled the title defense bid of Canadian moguls legend Mikael Kingsbury Saturday in the first stunning result of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Wallberg beat Kingsbury in the second round, then sliced and diced his way through his super-final run with blistering speed to produce the top score of 83.23, earning Sweden its first medal in Olympic mogul skiing. Kingsbury claimed his second Olympic silver, while Japan's Ikuma Horishima hung on for bronze.

RESULTS

Wallberg, 21, missed 21 months of competition from February 2020 to November 2021 after tearing a ligament in his knee. He reached the podium in three of the last four World Cup events this season.

Nineteen-year-old American Nick Page finished an impressive fifth. The Park City, Utah, native notched three top-10 finishes in six moguls World Cup appearances this season, including a season-best fourth-place in Tremblant, Canada, on Jan. 8.

Page had to advance out of the second qualifying round earlier in the night after missing the top 10 in 21st during Thursday's first round. He seized his second chance with a third-place result to advance. Teammate Brad Wilson, who didn't finish in the first round, took 15th and failed to make the finals.

SEE MORE: How to watch Freestyle Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock