Watch all eight U.S. programs that earned silver in figure skating team event

The United States claimed its first silver medal in the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Americans led early in the event, but were passed by the Russian Olympic Committee, which won the gold. The United States and Japan were tied with 48 points with two skates remaining, but a first-place finish by Madison Chock and Evan Bates in the free dance and a strong performance by Karen Chen in the women's free skate held off Japan.

Take a look at how Team USA pulled off the silver.

Men's short program

Nathan Chen got the United States off to an excellent start with a 111.71 in the men's short program, a personal best and the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program.

Rhythm Dance

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue kept the first place vibes going for the U.S. in the rhythm dance, extending the lead.

Pairs Short Program

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier finished third in the pairs short program, but notched a personal best of 75.00 to keep the United States in the lead through three segments.

Women's Short Program

Karen Chen's first skate in the team event didn't go as smoothly as she wanted. A fifth-place finish dropped the United States to second behind the ROC.

Men's Free Skate

Vincent Zhou's 2022 Winter Olympics debut was a third-place finish in the men's free skate, allowing the ROC to extend its lead to three points. Zhou skated to "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in homage to China, the Olympic host nation and where his parents were raised.

Pairs free skate

Knierim and Frazier's second performance in the team event placed last among the five remaining countries, dropping the United States into a tie with Japan for silver position at 48 points. Japan had the tiebreaker.

Free dance

Chock and Bates made their Olympic debut as a duo with a bang, besting the reigning world champions from the ROC to win the free dance and set up the U.S. in second with one event to go.

Women's Free Skate

Chen wrapped up the silver for the U.S. with a stellar performance in the women's free skate, redeeming herself from the short program.

