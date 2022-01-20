Watch
Wise, Hall among skiers on 2022 U.S. Olympic freestyle squad

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Shamus/Sean M. Haffey/Maddie Meyer/Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Sean M. Haffey/Maddie Meyer/Tom Pennington/Getty Images
L-R: Winter Vinecki takes a training run for aerials at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 03, 2021, in Park City, Utah; David Wise competes in halfpipe at the Copper Grand Prix on Dec. 10, 2021, in Colorado; Alex Hall celebrates in slopestyle at the Mammoth Grand Prix on Jan. 9, 2022, in California; Jaelin Kauf takes a run in moguls at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 4, 2021, in Park City, Utah.
Wise, Hall among skiers on 2022 U.S. Olympic freestyle squad
Posted at 12:47 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 21:30:27-05

Two-time defending Olympic halfpipe gold medalist David Wise – the only men's freeskier to ever hold that title – returns as the experienced veteran looking to record a historic three-peat, while Alex Hall enters his second Games a dual medal contender in slopestyle and big air, primed to show off the very latest he's mastered in dazzling aerial maneuvers.

On the freestyle side, Winter Vinecki and Jaelin Kauf will help lead strong U.S. contingents in aerials and moguls, respectively, two units that have recently exhibited talent that punches above their historical weight.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced Friday the finalized rosters for its 2022 U.S. Olympic freestyle and freeski teams, or collective freestyle skiing team, which in addition to Wise, Hall, Vinecki and Kauf feature Aaron BlunckColby StevensonAlex FerreiraMac Forehand, Megan Nick, Justin Schoenefeld, Hanna Faulhaber, Chris LillisHannah Soar, Brita SigourneyOlivia GiaccioMaggie Voisin, among several others.

Of the 32 total skiers named, 14 are returnees. The other 18 are set to make their Olympic debuts.

Freeski Halfpipe

The 2022 U.S. Olympic freeski halfpipe team comprises eight skiers: David Wise, Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira, Hanna Faulhaber, Brita Sigourney, Birk Irving, Devin Logan and Carly Margulies.

Wise is the two-time defending men's champion. Logan, Sigourney and Blunck also competed in PyeongChang and Sochi – Logan brought home 2014 silver, Sigourney 2018 bronze and Blunck placed seventh at both competitions.

Ferreira is set to make his second Olympic appearance after being dealt silver in 2018. He had champagne on ice in PyeongChang until Wise stuck his last run for the victory. Faulhaber, Irving and Margulies will make their Games debuts.

David Wise

David Wise at the 2021 Copper Grand Prix
David Wise of the U.S. competes in the men’s freeski halfpipe during the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Resort on Dec. 10, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Age: 31
Birthplace: Reno, Nev.
Hometown: Reno, Nev.
Residence: Reno, Nev.
Past Games: 2014, 2018

IGmrdavidwise | Twitter@mrDavidWise
FB/mrDavidWise

 

Aaron Blunck

Aaron Blunck at the 2021 Aspen Grand Prix
Aaron Blunck of the U.S. competes in the men's freeski halfpipe final during the U.S. Grand Prix World Cup at Buttermilk Ski Resort on March 21, 2021, in Aspen, Colorado.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 25
Birthplace: Denver
Hometown: Crested Butte, Colo.
Residence: Crested Butte, Colo.
Past Games: 2014, 2018

IGaaronblunck | FB/aaronblunck
TikTokaaronblunck

 

Alex Ferreira

Alex Ferreira at 2021 Dew Tour
Alex Ferreira of the U.S. reacts after his second run in the men's ski superpipe final of Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Dec. 18, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Age: 27
Birthplace: Aspen, Colo.
Hometown: Aspen, Colo.
Residence: Aspen, Colo.
Past Games: 2018

IGalexferreiraski | FB/AlexFerreiraSki
TikTokalexferreiraski | alexferreiraski.com

 

Hanna Faulhaber

Hanna Faulhaber at the 2021 Dew Tour
Hanna Faulhaber of the U.S. competes in the women's ski superpipe qualifier of Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Dec. 15, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Age: 17
Birthplace: Aspen, Colo.
Hometown: Basalt, Colo.
Past Games: N/A

IGhanna_faulhaber

 

Brita Sigourney

Brita Sigourney at the 2022 Mammoth Grand Prix
Brita Sigourney of the U.S. competes in the women's freeski halfpipe competition at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Jan. 08, 2022, in Mammoth, California.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Age: 32
Birthplace: Monterey, Calif.
Hometown: Carmel, Calif.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2014, 2018

IGbritasig | Twitter@britasig
FB/britasig

 

Birk Irving

Birk Irving at the 2021 Aspen Grand Prix
Birk Irving of the U.S. competes in the men's freeski halfpipe qualification during the U.S. Grand Prix World Cup at Buttermilk Ski Resort on March 19, 2021, in Aspen, Colorado.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 22
Birthplace: Englewood, Colo.
Hometown: Winter Park, Colo.
Residence: Winter Park, Colo.
Past Games: N/A

IGbirkirving | FBBirk Irving
TikTokbirkirving1

 

Devin Logan

Devin Logan at the 2018 Copper Grand Prix
Devin Logan of the U.S. competes in the women's freeski halfpipe qualifiers at the 2018 U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain on Dec. 5, 2018, in Copper Mountain, Colorado.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Age: 28 (29 on Feb. 17)
Birthplace: Oceanside, N.Y.
Hometown: West Dover, Vt.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2014, 2018

IGdevinlogan | Twitter@dlogan
FB/devinloganski

 

Carly Margulies

Carly Margulies at 2017 Dew Tour
Carly Margulies competes in the women's ski superpipe qualification during Dew Tour on Dec. 13, 2017, in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Age: 24
Birthplace: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
Hometown: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
Residence: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
Past Games: N/A

IGcarlss_margyy | FB/carlymargulies1
TikTokcarlymargulies

Freeski Slopestyle/Big Air

The 2022 U.S. Olympic freeski slopestyle/big air team comprises eight skiers: Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson, Mac Forehand, Maggie Voisin, Caroline Claire, Nick Goepper, Marin Hamill and Darian Stevens.

Three-time Olympic team member Goepper, despite being chosen via discretionary pick, is the veteran of this crew and has the slopestyle hardware to prove it: 2014 bronze and 2018 silver.

Voisin, Hall, Stevens and Claire all competed in slopestyle at the 2018 Games. Voisin finished just off the podium in fourth. Stevenson, Forehand and Hamill will make their Games debuts.

Alex Hall

Alex Hall at the 2022 Mammoth Grand Prix
Alex Hall of the U.S. celebrates after completing his second run in the men's freeski slopestyle final at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Jan. 9, 2022, in Mammoth, California.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Age: 23
Birthplace: Fairbanks, Alaska
Hometown: Salt Lake City
Residence: Salt Lake City
Past Games: 2018

IGalexhallskiing | FB/AlexHallSkiing

 

Colby Stevenson

Colby Stevenson at the 2022 Mammoth Grand Prix
Colby Stevenson of the U.S. takes a training run prior to the men's freeski slopestyle final for the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Jan. 9, 2022, in Mammoth, California.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Age: 24
Birthplace: Portsmouth, N.H.
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A

IGcolby_stevenson | FB/colbyskier

 

Mac Forehand

Mac Forehand at the 2021 Aspen Grand Prix
Mac Forehand of the U.S. reacts to finishing second place in the men's freeski slopestyle final during the U.S. Grand Prix World Cup at Buttermilk Ski Resort on March 20, 2021, in Aspen, Colorado.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Age: 20
Birthplace: Norwalk, Conn.
Hometown: Southport, Conn.
Residence: Stratton, Vt.
Past Games: N/A

IG/macforehand | FBMac Forehan

 

Maggie Voisin

Maggie Voisin at the 2022 Mammoth Grand Prix
Maggie Voisin of the U.S. takes a training run for the women's freeski slopestyle competition at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Jan. 6, 2022, in Mammoth, California.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Age: 23
Birthplace: Whitefish, Mont.
Hometown: Whitefish, Mont.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2018

IGmaggie_voisin | Twitter@maggie_voisin
FB/maggiervoisin

 

Caroline Claire

Caroline Claire at 2019 Worlds
Caroline Claire of the U.S. warms up before the start of the qualification round of the women's ski big air at the FIS Freeski World Championships on Feb. 2, 2019, at Canyons Village in Park City, Utah.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Age: 21
Birthplace: Edina, Minn.
Hometown: Manchester Center, Vt.
Past Games: 2018

IGcar0line_claire | FB/CarolineClaireskiing

 

Nick Goepper

Nick Goepper at the 2022 Mammoth Grand Prix
Nick Goepper of the U.S. competes in the men's freeski slopestyle final for the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Jan. 9, 2022, in Mammoth, California.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Age: 27
Birthplace: Fort Wayne, Ind.
Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind.
Residence: Lawrenceburg, Ind.
Past Games: 2014, 2018

IGnickgoepper | Twitter@NickGoepper
FB/nick.goepper

 

Marin Hamill

Marin Hamill at 2021 Big Air Steamboat
Marin Hamill of the U.S. competes in the women's freeski big air World Cup practice at Steamboat Resort on Dec. 3, 2021, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Age: 20
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A

IGi.go.hamill | TikToki.go.hamill

 

Darian Stevens

Darian Stevens at 2021 Big Air Steamboat
Darian Stevens of the U.S. competes in the women's freeski big air World Cup heats at Steamboat Resort on Dec. 3, 2021, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Age: 25
Birthplace: Missoula, Mont.
Hometown: Missoula, Mont.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2018

IGdarianstevens | FBDarian Stevens Skiing
TikTokdarian_stevens

Freestyle - Aerials

The 2022 U.S. Olympic freestyle aerials team comprises seven skiers: Winter VineckiMegan NickJustin SchoenefeldChris Lillis, Ashley CaldwellKaila Kuhn and Eric Loughran.

This is Caldwell's fourth Olympic team selection. She placed 10th at both the 2010 and 2014 Games, then took 17th in 2018. Loughran also competed at the PyeongChang Games, finishing 25th. The other five athletes will make their Games debuts.

Winter Vinecki

Winter Vinecki at the 2021 Deer Valley World Cup
Winter Vinecki of the U.S. poses for a photo during training for the women's aerials at the 2021 Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 3, 2021, in Park City, Utah.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 23
Birthplace: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Hometown: Gaylord, Mich.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A

IGwintervinecki | Twitter@WinterVinecki
TikTokwintervinecki | FBWinter

 

Megan Nick

Megan Nick at the 2021 Deer Valley World Cup
Megan Nick of the U.S. takes a training run in the men's aerials for the 2021 Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 3, 2021, in Park City, Utah.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Age: 25
Hometown: Shelburne, Vt.
Residence: Burlington, Vt.
Past Games: N/A

IGmegsnick9

 

Justin Schoenefeld

Justin Schoenefeld at the 2021 Deer Valley World Cup
Justin Schoenefeld of the U.S. reacts to his score after his second place jump in the men's aerials final during the 2021 Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 6, 2021, in Park City, Utah.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Age: 23 
Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind.
Past Games: N/A

IGjrschoenefeld | Twitter@j_schoenefeld

 

Chris Lillis

Chris Lillis at the 2021 Deer Valley World Cup
Chris Lillis of the U.S. takes a qualifying run for the men's aerials during the Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Jan. 12, 2022, in Park City, Utah.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 23
Birthplace: Rochester, N.Y.
Hometown: Pittsford, N.Y.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A

IGchrislillis1 | FB/ChrisLillisSkiing

 

Ashley Caldwell

Ashley Caldwell at the 2021 Deer Valley World Cup
Ashley Caldwell of the U.S. after her jump in the woman's aerials final at the 2021 Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 6, 2021, in Park City, Utah.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Age: 28
Birthplace: Montgomery, Md.
Hometown: Ashburn, Va.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2010, 2014, 2018

IGashleyskis93 | Twitter@AshleySkis
FB/acaldwell93

 

Kaila Kuhn

Kaila Kuhn at the 2021 Deer Valley World Cup
Kaila Kuhn of the U.S. takes a run in the women's aerial finals during the 2021 Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 6, 2021, in Park City, Utah.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 18
Birthplace: Boyne City, Mich.
Hometown: Boyne City, Mich.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A

IGkaila_m_kuhn

 

Eric Loughran

Eric Loughran at the 2020 Deer Valley World Cup
Eric Loughran of the U.S. during the men's aerials qualification practice at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at Deer Valley on Feb. 7, 2020, in Park City, Utah.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Age: 26
Birthplace: Lowell, Mass.
Hometown: Pelham, N.H.
Past Games: 2018

IGericloughran | TikTokericloughran

Freestyle - Moguls

The 2022 U.S. Olympic freestyle moguls team comprises eight skiers: Jaelin KaufHannah SoarOlivia GiaccioKai Owens, Brad WilsonCole McDonaldNick Page and Dylan Walczyk.

Kauf placed seventh at the PyeongChang Games. Wilson, now a three-time Olympic team member, took 20th in 2014 and 18th in 2018. The other six athletes will make their Games debuts.

Jaelin Kauf

Jaelin Kauf at the 2022 Deer Valley World Cup
Jaelin Kauf of the U.S. looks on after her run in the women's mogul finals during the Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Jan. 14, 2022, in Park City, Utah
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 25
Birthplace: Vail, Colo.
Hometown: Alta, Wyo.
Residence: Salt Lake City
Past Games: 2018

IGjaekauf | FB/jaekauf

Jaelin Kauf entered the 2018 PyeongChang Games ranked No. 1 in the World Cup standings with four podiums and two wins on the season up until that point. She ultimately finished seventh and was the top American.

Q&A: Meet the Athletes: Jaelin Kauf

The 25-year-old Wyomingite has seven career World Cup podiums in moguls, three of which she won. She's also a two-time world medalist in the non-Olympic event of dual moguls, capturing bronze in 2017 and silver in 2019.

 

Hannah Soar

Hannah Soar at the 2022 Deer Valley World Cup
Hannah Soar of the U.S. takes a run in the women's mogul qualification during the Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Jan. 14, 2022, in Park City, Utah.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Age: 22
Birthplace: Somers, Conn.
Hometown: Killington, Vt.
Residence: Killington, Vt.
Past Games: N/A

IGhannsoar | FB/hannsoar99

 

Olivia Giaccio

Olivia Giaccio at the 2022 Deer Valley World Cup
Olivia Giaccio of the U.S. reacts after her run in the women's mogul finals during the Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Jan. 14, 2022, in Park City, Utah.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 21
Hometown: Redding, Conn.
Past Games: N/A

IGoliviagiaccio | FB/OGMogulSkier
oliviagiaccio.com

 

Kai Owens

Kai Owens at the 2021 Deer Valley World Cup
Kai Owens of the U.S. takes a training run for the women's moguls during the 2021 Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 2, 2021, in Park City, Utah.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 17
Birthplace: China (adopted)
Hometown: Vail, Colo.
Past Games: N/A

IGkai.owens | FB/kaiiowens
TikTokkai.owens

 

Brad Wilson

Brad Wilson at the 2022 Deer Valley World Cup
Brad Wilson of the U.S. reacts after his run in the men's mogul finals during the Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Jan. 13, 2022, in Park City, Utah.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Age: 29 
Hometown: Butte, Mont.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2014, 2018

IGwilsfreestyle | Twitter@Wilsfreestyle

 

Cole McDonald

Cole McDonald at the 2022 Deer Valley World Cup
Cole McDonald of the U.S. takes a run in the men's mogul training during the Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on Jan. 13, 2022, in Park City, Utah.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 18
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A

IG_colemcdonald | colemcdonald.com

 

Nick Page

Nick Page in Tremblant, Quebec
Nick Page of the U.S. at the Coupe Du Monde Des Bosses Mackenzie at Tremblant on Jan. 7, 2022, in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.
Gary Yee/Getty Images

Age: 19
Birthplace: Hollywood, Fla.
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A

IGnickpage.ski | Twitter@nickpage_ski
FB/nickpage.ski | nickpage.ski

 

Dylan Walczyk

Dylan Walczyk at the 2019 Tazawako World Cup
Dylan Walczyk of the U.S. competes during day one of the men's FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup Tazawako on Feb. 23, 2019, in Senboku, Akita, Japan.
Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Age: 28
Birthplace: Rochester, N.Y.
Hometown: Rochester, N.Y.
Past Games: N/A

IGpappaskrat | FB/DylanWalczykSki

Ski Cross

A single skier was nominated to represent the U.S. in ski cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Tyler Wallasch

Tyler Wallasch at the 2021 Idre World Cup
Tyler Wallasch of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win the men's small final at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Idre, Sweden, on Jan. 24, 2021.
Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 27
Hometown: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
Residence: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
Past Games: N/A

IGtjwallasch | Twitter@TJWallasch
FB/tjwallasch

Freestyle skiing at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games kicks off Thursday, Feb. 3, with women's moguls qualifying, and wraps up Saturday, Feb. 19, with the men's freeski halfpipe final. Find the full schedule here, and learn more about the sport here.

NBC Olympics Research contributed to this report

